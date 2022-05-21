Canadian women's rugby 7s team suffers narrow quarter-final loss to Ireland in Toulouse
Canada's men fall to Spain in 9th-place quarter-final
A late try by Eva Higgins lifted Ireland to a 22-21 rugby win over Canada in Cup quarter-final play Saturday at the HSBC France Sevens in Toulouse.
Renee Gonzalez, Olivia Apps and Olivia De Couvreur scored tries for Canada with Apps and Breanne Nicholas combing for three conversions.
The Canadian women defeated Spain 26-12 and Scotland 14-7 on Friday but fell 17-0 to New Zealand in their final pool game Saturday. New Zealand topped the group, outscoring the opposition 91-0.
WATCH | Canada's women's 7s squad falls to Ireland in quarters:
New Zealand will face Fiji in the Cup semifinals Sunday while Australia takes on Ireland.
The Canadian men lost 24-5 to England before upsetting Argentina 19-12 on Friday.
Argentina came into the tournament in second place overall in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, having finished on the podium in five of the six previous events including a first-place finish at the HSBC Canada Sevens in Vancouver last time out in April.
Canada wrapped up pool play Saturday with a 40-14 win over Japan but missed out on the Cup quarter-finals on point differential behind England.
Canada trailed Japan 14-7 at the half but took control with second-half tries from captain Phil Berna, Brennig Provost and Thomas Isherwood and a pair from Elisas Ergas. Cooper Coats kicked five conversions.
WATCH | Canada's men's 7s team comes up short against Spain:
Argentina's controversial play keeps Canada out
There was controversy in the other game in Canada's pool when England's Will Homer, with his side trailing 19-0, crossed the Argentina goal-line with 2 1/2 minutes remaining in the match.
Knowing the try would be enough to move England past Canada into the Cup quarter-finals on points differential, Homer elected to kill off the clock and didn't touch the ball down until there was less than 30 seconds remaining — and little chance to affect their point differential.
FAIR OR FOUL? 🤔<br><br>Canada’s men’s Rugby 7s team is eliminated at the HSBC World Sevens event in Toulouse, France after Argentina allows England to run out the clock and score in their 19-7 victory, helping both teams advance to the quarter-finals on point differential <a href="https://t.co/K73tFJbTAA">pic.twitter.com/K73tFJbTAA</a>—@CBCOlympics
Argentina, which moved into the quarter-finals with the win, did not bother to come after Homer until the game was in its final seconds. The South Americans won 19-7.
England and Canada finished pool play at 2-1-0 with England having a plus-18 points differential, compared to plus-14 for Canada.
The Canadians then lost 21-19 to Spain in the ninth-place quarter-final with Juan Ramos scoring a try with one minute remaining and then making a difficult conversion from the sideline. Canada will faces Wales on Sunday in the 13th-place semifinal.
The Canadian women will play the U.S. in the 5th-place semifinal on Sunday, while the men's squad will take part in the 13th-place semifinal against Wales.
The Canadian men, whose roster turned over after an eighth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics, came to France 12th in the standings after finishing 10th in Vancouver.
They need to move up the standings with just two events remaining after France. The bottom two of the 16 men's core teams will be relegated at the end of the season.
The Canadian women stood seventh overall going into Toulouse, their last event of their season.
Australia, with four tournament victories from the opening five rounds, was as women's Series champions at the last round in Langford, B.C., where they beat New Zealand in the final.
With files from CBC Sports
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?