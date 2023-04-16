Ottawa to host Pacific Four Series women's rugby event in July
Competition at TD Place will feature Canada, New Zealand, U.S. and Australia
Ottawa will host a Pacific Four Series women's rugby event later this summer.
Canada, New Zealand, the United States and Australia will participate in the competition in July, Rugby Canada announced Sunday. Games will be played at TD Place.
It will mark the first international women's rugby series held in Canada since 2015.
Canada will face reigning six-time world champion New Zealand on July 8 while the U.S. will take on Australia. The Canadians will play Australia on July 14 with the Americans going up against New Zealand.
The Canadian team is currently ranked No. 4 in the world following a fourth-place finish at the 2021 Rugby World Cup.
"We are excited to see our excellent Canadian national team take on the best in the world in front of a home crowd," Nathan Bombrys, Rugby Canada CEO, said in a statement. "We are pleased to be able to bring another international rugby event to the province of Ontario and Canada's capital.
In addition, Canada's under-20 team and the under-18 Canada East squad will play matches throughout the week. The national under-20 side will face England's under-20 squad July 8 as part of a doubleheader.
"On behalf of the Ontario government, I am honoured to be welcoming athletes, coaches, families and spectators to our province this summer for the 2023 Pacific Four Series," said Neil Lumsden, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport. "We are proud to host premier sport events that showcase Ontario as a destination of choice and boost local and regional economies.
"With support from the Ontario Sport Hosting Program, events like this help us build a culture in our province that values sport and contributes to the development of our talented athletes."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?