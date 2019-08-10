Gareth O'Brien's 3-try performance propels Wolfpack to 18th straight win
At 23-1-0, Toronto assured top spot in 2nd-tier Betfred Championship standings
Gareth O'Brien had three tries and added five conversions as the Toronto Wolfpack routed the visiting York City Knights 56-6 in rugby league action Saturday.
Josh McCrone and Andy Ackers had two tries apiece and Hakim Miloudi, Andrew Dixon, Nick Rawsthorne and Matty Russell had the others as Toronto (23-1-0) extended its winning streak to 18 games.
TRY! 22’ Hattrick for <a href="https://twitter.com/gazobrien22?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@gazobrien22</a>! 🧢 <br>The conversion is good.<a href="https://twitter.com/TOwolfpack?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TOwolfpack</a> 16 - 0 <a href="https://twitter.com/YorkKnightsRLFC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@YorkKnightsRLFC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DefendtheDen?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DefendtheDen</a> <a href="https://t.co/cNrmsEi27A">pic.twitter.com/cNrmsEi27A</a>—@TOwolfpack
Blake Wallace added a conversion for Toronto, which is already assured of top spot in the second-tier Betfred Championship standings.
Toronto next hosts the Rochdale Hornets on Aug. 17, one of three remaining regular-season home fixtures before it tries to win promotion to the top-tier Super League in September's playoffs.
