Gareth O'Brien's 3-try performance propels Wolfpack to 18th straight win

Gareth O'Brien had three tries and added five conversions as the Toronto Wolfpack routed the visiting York City Knights 56-6 in rugby league action Saturday.

Josh McCrone and Andy Ackers had two tries apiece and Hakim Miloudi, Andrew Dixon, Nick Rawsthorne and Matty Russell had the others as Toronto (23-1-0) extended its winning streak to 18 games.

Blake Wallace added a conversion for Toronto, which is already assured of top spot in the second-tier Betfred Championship standings.

Mike Kelly had the lone try for York, which was overtaken by Toulouse Olympique for second place in the Championship standings. Connor Robinson added a conversion.

Toronto next hosts the Rochdale Hornets on Aug. 17, one of three remaining regular-season home fixtures before it tries to win promotion to the top-tier Super League in September's playoffs.