Christmas comes early for Canadian women's side at Cape Town 7s

Christmas came early for Team Canada.

A second podium finish in as many weeks. Another strong finish after a mid-tournament wobble. More invaluable lessons learned on the road to Tokyo 2020. What's not to love?

Not much.

In a season embracing more stops on the World Sevens circuit and culminating in the mouthwatering prospect of an Olympic medal, it's all systems go for the Canadian women's team.

Confidence is key. All the leading protagonists have it. There is no room for self doubt among those nations with realistic podium ambitions. Everyone else is looking for a weakness, a chink in the armour, and when it is spotted, it will be exploited.

Canada is just about where it wants to be. After three of the eight events, the Canadians are looking solid in fourth place overall and have closed the gap on the Americans to a mere four points. John Tait's team is keeping pace with the elite and needs to remain in the upper echelons deep into 2020.

It must challenge itself to be better. It can point to recent victories over both Australia and the USA as evidence of its technical ability, but such triumphs must be repeated in the New Year in a bid to nurture and underscore its current standing in the women's game.

By the same token, errors must be kept to a minimum. No team is perfect - it is an unattainable goal - but the best make the fewest mistakes and are able to execute with pace and precision on a game-to-game basis.

Canadians fail 1st French test

Canada failed the initial test against the French. It almost failed it twice.

The group stage finale was a defeat all of Canada's making.

France topped the grouped based on a series of Canadian errors. It was the kind of loss that can quickly sap energy and enthusiasm.

It forced the Canadians to negotiate the tougher route to a medal. It led to another meeting with the USA - arguably their chief rival for an Olympic medal. Refreshed and refocused Canada rose to the challenge, demonstrating it has the tools to beat the Americans - now and in the future.

A semifinal loss to New Zealand was merely the prelude to unprecedented drama.

No déjà vu this time

Canada found itself running out against France for the second time in Cape Town. This time a medal and precious World Series points were at stake. The Canadians had learned their lesson and found a way to combat the mistakes with an unshakeable will to win.

Bianca Farella did what she has done so many times before. The Montrealer found the composure, not only to open the scoring, but more importantly to trust her instincts and force the game into extra time with her second try.

The ability to dig deep and find an extra gear cannot be overstated. The Canadians carried over the momentum and a high press finally paid handsome dividends as Britt Benn and Julia Greenshields combined the put the icing on the cake.

A bronze medal in South Africa to accompany the Dubai silver is tangible reward for the effort involved. Team Canada can return to its Langford, B.C. base secure in the knowledge it has the skill, the strength and the tenacity to compete at the highest level.

Long road to Tokyo

It's a little premature to discuss the Olympic Games. But every team, including the Canadians, knows every earned point is vital. The seedings in Tokyo could make or break the tournament and no nation is exempt from the dangers of a misstep in the preliminary games.

An honourable mention as well for the Canadian men's team. They, too, finished with a flourish outscoring Australia by 4 tries to one. Teenager David Richard scored his first World Series try for a Canadian team missing the veteran service of Nate Hirayama and Harry Jones.

Another weekend, another Canadian medal.

Time to rest and recharge the batteries before heading down to New Zealand in late January.