Canada squanders early lead, unable to hold off Australia in rugby 7s opener in Vancouver

The Canadian men got the start they wanted in their opening match, but inexperience and nerves showed as a powerful Australian team calmly took control for a 26-10 win Saturday at the HSBC Canada Sevens rugby tournament at BC Place Stadium.

Tries by Alex Russell and Jake Thiel put Canada ahead 10-0 with less than two minutes gone but Australia stormed back with 26 unanswered points.

"We have to close out games like that and learn to manage it better," said captain Phil Berna, who along with Thiel, is one of the few veterans on the young Canadian team.

"That's kind of the thing with a young team. Things kind of get away from you sometimes. I'm proud of how we started there."

Russell said Australia is a quality side that took advantage of Canadian mistakes.

"It's our own mistakes we've got to fix," he said. "We've got the talent, we can score tries. We've just got to fine-tune things now."

Canada drew into a tough pool with South Africa, Australia and Spain in the 16-team tournament. The Canadians need at least one upset Saturday if they hope to stay in the fight for Sunday's final.

The top two teams from each pool advance.

In the other Pool C game, Spain scored first then gave up 24 straight points in a 31-12 loss to South Africa.

WATCH | Canada vs. Australia rugby 7s:

HSBC Men's World Rugby Sevens Series Vancouver: Canada vs. Australia Duration 20:03 Watch Canada ​host​​ ​Australia​ at the HSBC ​M​en's World Rugby Sevens Series in ​Vancouver. 20:03

'There's a lot of good to take from it'

Canadian coach Henry Paul said the loss showed his team's potential.

"There's a lot of good to take from it," he said. "I think there's also some learning moments."

Organizers hope to attract around 20,000 fans for each day of the tournament.

Among the colourful and imaginative costumes Saturday were a group of penguins, several pink pigs, some Teletubbies, the Seven Dwarfs complete with long grey beards, workmen in pink hard hats and vests, angels of various sizes, the whole Flintstone family and various furry creatures, many with drinks in their paws.

WATCH | Vancouver hosts Canada Sevens:

Rugby Sevens Returns to BC Place Duration 3:16 Canada's men's rugby sevens team takes on Australia, South Africa and Spain in the only Canadian stop on the Rugby Sevens tour. CBC Sports' Andrea Burk joins Signa Butler to break it all down. 3:16

The Canadian men have 24 points in the first five tournaments of the World Rugby Seven Series, leaving them tied for 13th place with Wales among the 19 teams competing.

South Africa leads the standings with 98 points after winning the first four tournaments. Australia and Argentina are tied for second with 83 points. Spain is ninth with 36 points.

Canada's best result this year was losing in the quarter-finals of the tournament in Malaga, Spain. In the following two tournaments in Seville and last week in Singapore, Canada won just one of 11 games.

The Canadian team has seen 10 veterans retire from the sevens team that finished eighth at the Tokyo Olympics.