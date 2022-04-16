Canada squanders early lead, unable to hold off Australia in rugby 7s opener in Vancouver
Aussies score 26 unanswered to clinch victory
The Canadian men got the start they wanted in their opening match, but inexperience and nerves showed as a powerful Australian team calmly took control for a 26-10 win Saturday at the HSBC Canada Sevens rugby tournament at BC Place Stadium.
Tries by Alex Russell and Jake Thiel put Canada ahead 10-0 with less than two minutes gone but Australia stormed back with 26 unanswered points.
"We have to close out games like that and learn to manage it better," said captain Phil Berna, who along with Thiel, is one of the few veterans on the young Canadian team.
Russell said Australia is a quality side that took advantage of Canadian mistakes.
"It's our own mistakes we've got to fix," he said. "We've got the talent, we can score tries. We've just got to fine-tune things now."
Canada drew into a tough pool with South Africa, Australia and Spain in the 16-team tournament. The Canadians need at least one upset Saturday if they hope to stay in the fight for Sunday's final.
The top two teams from each pool advance.
In the other Pool C game, Spain scored first then gave up 24 straight points in a 31-12 loss to South Africa.
WATCH | Canada vs. Australia rugby 7s:
'There's a lot of good to take from it'
Canadian coach Henry Paul said the loss showed his team's potential.
"There's a lot of good to take from it," he said. "I think there's also some learning moments."
Organizers hope to attract around 20,000 fans for each day of the tournament.
Among the colourful and imaginative costumes Saturday were a group of penguins, several pink pigs, some Teletubbies, the Seven Dwarfs complete with long grey beards, workmen in pink hard hats and vests, angels of various sizes, the whole Flintstone family and various furry creatures, many with drinks in their paws.
WATCH | Vancouver hosts Canada Sevens:
The Canadian men have 24 points in the first five tournaments of the World Rugby Seven Series, leaving them tied for 13th place with Wales among the 19 teams competing.
Canada's best result this year was losing in the quarter-finals of the tournament in Malaga, Spain. In the following two tournaments in Seville and last week in Singapore, Canada won just one of 11 games.
The Canadian team has seen 10 veterans retire from the sevens team that finished eighth at the Tokyo Olympics.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?