Matty Russell joins Wolfpack exodus, signs with Centurions for 2021 season
Former teammate Gadwin Springer joins Halifax RLFC on 1-year deal
Two more members of the defunct Toronto Wolfpack have found new rugby league clubs.
Scottish international winger Matty Russell signed Saturday with the Leigh Centurions for the 2021 season. French international forward Gadwin Springer joined Halifax RLFC on Friday on a one-year deal.
The Wolfpack stood down July 20, saying they could not afford to play out the remainder of the 2020 Super League season. Super League voted last Monday to reject the transatlantic team's bid for reinstatement in 2021.
Other Wolfpack players to find new teams, either on loan or permanently, include Sonny Bill Williams (Sydney Roosters), Ricky Leutele (Melbourne Storm), Gareth O'Brien (Castleford Tigers), Liam Kay (Wakefield Trinity), Brad Singleton (Wigan), Bodene Thompson (Leeds Rhinos), Greg Worthington (Featherstone Rovers) and Canadian Quinn Ngawati (Rugby United New York).
The Wolfpack players and staff have not been paid since June 10.
