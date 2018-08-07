Watch the wheelchair rugby world championships

Click on the video players below to watch live action from the wheelchair rugby world championships in Sydney, Australia.

Coverage continues on Monday at 8 p.m. ET with a match between Colombia and Poland.

Canada opened round-robin play with a 51-42 loss to France, followed by a 45-43 loss to Poland. Canada will next face Great Britain at 9 p.m. ET on Court 1.

Click below to watch Court 2 action: Colombia vs. Poland (8 p.m. ET), France vs. U.S. (10:30 p.m. ET), New Zealand vs. Ireland (Tuesday, 1:30 a.m. ET), Great Britain vs. Colombia (4 a.m. ET)

From the Genea Netball Centre (Sydney Olympic Park) in Sydney, Australia COL-POL, FRA-USA, NZL-IRE, BGR-COL 0:00

Click below to watch Court 1 action: Great Britain vs. Canada (9 p.m. ET), Denmark vs. Australia (11:30 p.m. ET), Sweden vs. Japan (Tuesday, 2 a.m. ET), France vs. Poland (4:30 a.m. ET)

From the Quaycentre (Sydney Olympic Park) in Sydney, Australia GBR-CAN, DEN-AUS, SWE-JPN, FRA-POL 0:00

CBC Sports will provide a live stream for every match of the competition, which runs through Friday.