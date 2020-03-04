Watch men's World Rugby Sevens Series: Vancouver
CBC Sports is providing a free live stream of the men's HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series event in Vancouver, beginning with pool play on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET, through to gold-medal match on Sunday.
Live coverage begins Saturday at 5 p.m. ET.
Click on the video player above to watch the men's HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series from Vancouver.
Return for more coverage on Sunday at 1:30 a.m. ET and 11 p.m. ET.
