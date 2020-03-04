Skip to Main Content
Watch men's World Rugby Sevens Series: Vancouver
Rugby·Live

CBC Sports is providing a free live stream of the men's HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series event in Vancouver, beginning with pool play on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET, through to gold-medal match on Sunday.

CBC Sports ·
BC Place in Vancouver, BC is the host on this stop of the HSBC Men's Rugby Sevens series.. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch the men's HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series from Vancouver. 

Live coverage begins on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET.

Return for more coverage on Sunday at 1:30 a.m. ET and 11 p.m. ET.

Click here for full live coverage. 

