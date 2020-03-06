Watch men's World Rugby Sevens Series: Vancouver
CBC Sports is providing a free live stream of the men's HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series event in Vancouver, beginning with pool play on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET, through to the gold-medal match on Sunday.
Canada begins pool play at 2:15 p.m. ET against France, followed by Fiji at 5:49 p.m. ET, and Wales at 9:05 p.m. ET.