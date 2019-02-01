Live
Watch Toronto Wolfpack vs. York City Knights
Watch live action beginning on Sunday at 10 a.m. ET as the Toronto Wolfpack play their first match of the season against the York City Knights.
Live coverage begins on Sunday at 10 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above on Sunday at 10 a.m. ET to watch live action from the Toronto Wolfpack's first match of the season, against the York City Knights in York, England.
The Wolfpack came close to earning promotion to the Super League last season, and that will again be the aim this year.
