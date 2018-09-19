Coming Up
Watch the Super 8s qualifier: Toronto Wolfpack vs. Widnes Vikings
Watch as the Toronto Wolfpack look to keep rolling in a Super 8s qualifier match against the Widnes Vikings.
Live coverage begins on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the Super 8s qualifier between the Toronto Wolfpack and TWidnes Vikings.
Coverage begins on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET from Lamport Stadium in Toronto.
The Wolfpack were victorious in their previous Super 8s qualifier, a 13-12 home win against the Toulouse Olympique.
