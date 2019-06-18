Skip to Main Content
Watch Toronto Wolfpack vs. Toulouse Olympique
Rugby·Live

Watch as the Toronto Wolfpack take on Toulouse Olympique at Lamport Stadium in Toronto beginning on Saturday, June 22 at 1 p.m. ET.

Live coverage

CBC Sports ·
Click on the video player above to watch the Toronto Wolfpack take on Toulouse Olympique at Lamport Stadium in Toronto beginning on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET.

 

 

