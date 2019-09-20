Rugby League playoff semifinal: Watch Toronto Wolfpack vs. Toulouse Olympique
Watch as the Toronto Wolfpack take on the Toulouse Olympique in a Betfred Championship league rugby match on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET.
Live coverage begins on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET to watch the Toronto Wolfpack take on the Toulouse Olympique for a spot in the Betfred Championship rugby league Grand Final.
The winner of the match at Lamprt Stadium advances to the Oct. 5 Grand Final for a place in the top-tier Super League.
The loser plays the following weekend for a second chance to make the final.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.