Coming Up
Watch the Super 8s qualifier: Toronto Wolfpack vs. Toulouse Olympique
Watch as the Toronto Wolfpack look to get back on track in a Super 8s qualifier match against the Toulouse Olympique.
Live coverage begins on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the Super 8s qualifier between the Toronto Wolfpack and Toulouse Olympique.
Live coverage of the match begins on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET.
The Wolfpack were defeated in their previous Super 8s qualifier, a 28-16 away loss to the Salford Red Devils.
