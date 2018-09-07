Coming Up
Watch the Super 8s qualifier: Toronto Wolfpack vs. Salford Red Devils
Watch live as the Toronto Wolfpack look to build momentum in a Super 8s match on Saturday at 10:15 a.m. ET against the Salford Red Devils.
Live coverage begins on Saturday at 10:15 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above on Saturday at 10:15 a.m. ET to watch live action from the Super 8s qualifier between the Toronto Wolfpack and Salford Red Devils.
The Wolfpack were victorious in their previous Super 8s qualifier with a 34-22 win against the London Broncos.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.