Coming Up
Watch the Toronto Wolfpack vs. Rochdale Hornets
Watch the Toronto Wolfpack host the Rochdale Hornets in a Betfred Championship league match on Saturday, July 21 from Lamport Stadium.
Live coverage begins Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET.
Click on the video player above on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET to watch a free live stream of the Betfred Championship league rugby match between the Toronto Wolfpack and Rochdale Hornets at Lamport Stadium in Toronto.
POV: Cory Paterson's unusual rugby journey from Australia to Canada
The Wolpack secured first place and hoisted the League Leaders' Shield with a 68-4 victory over the Sheffield Eagles earlier this month.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.