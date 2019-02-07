Skip to Main Content
Watch Toronto Wolfpack vs. Rochdale Hornets
Coming Up

Watch Toronto Wolfpack vs. Rochdale Hornets

Watch as the Toronto Wolfpack play their second match of the season against the Rochdale Hornets on Sunday beginning at 10 a.m. ET.

Live coverage begins on Sunday at 10 a.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
Rugby Football League Championships, Toronto Wolfpack vs. Rochdale Hornets at the Spotland Stadium. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch action from the Toronto Wolfpack's second match of the season, against the Rochdale Hornets.

The Wolfpack won their first match of the season last week against the York City Knights.

Toronto came close to earning promotion to the Super League last season, and that will again be the aim this year.

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us