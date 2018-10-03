Coming Up
Watch the Million Pound Game: Toronto Wolfpack vs. London Broncos
Watch live beginning on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET as the Toronto Wolfpack look to earn promotion to the Super League as they host the London Broncos in the Million Pound Game.
Live coverage begins on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET to watch action from Million Pound Game between the Toronto Wolfpack and London Broncos.
On the line is a place in the top-tier Super League, as the Wolfpack are looking to earn their second league promotion in as many seasons.
