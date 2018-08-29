Coming Up
Watch the Super 8s qualifier: Toronto Wolfpack vs. London Broncos
Watch live action from the Super 8s qualifier between the Toronto Wolfpack and London Broncos beginning on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET.
Live coverage begins on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET to watch live action from the Super 8s qualifier between the Toronto Wolfpack and London Broncos.
The Wolfpack lost their previous Super 8s qualifier against Hull Kingson Rovers 28-22.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.