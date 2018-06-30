Skip to Main Content
Watch Toronto Wolfpack vs. Leigh Centurions
Watch live as the Toronto Wolfpack take on the Leigh Centurions in a Betfred Championship rugby league match on Saturday beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET.

From Lamport Stadium in Toronto, ON 0:00

Click on the video player above beginning on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET to watch live as the Toronto Wolfpack take on the Leigh Centurion in a Betfred Championship rugby league match at Lamport Stadium in Toronto.

