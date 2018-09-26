Skip to Main Content
Watch the Super 8s qualifier: Toronto Wolfpack vs. Leeds Rhinos
Coming Up

Watch the Super 8s qualifier: Toronto Wolfpack vs. Leeds Rhinos

Watch as the Toronto Wolfpack look to keep rolling in their final Super 8s qualifier match against the Leeds Rhinos.

Live coverage begins on Friday at 2:45 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
From Headingley Stadium in Leeds, West Yorkshire, England. 0:00

Click on the video player above on Friday at 2:45 p.m. ET to watch action from the Super 8s qualifier between the Toronto Wolfpack and Leeds Rhinos.

The Wolfpack were victorious in their previous Super 8s qualifier, a 20-12 home win against the Widnes Vikings.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us