Coming Up
Watch the Super 8s qualifier: Toronto Wolfpack vs. Hull Kingston Rovers
Watch live action from the Super 8s qualifier between the Toronto Wolfpack and Hull Kingston Rovers beginning on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET.
Live coverage begins on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET to watch live action from the Super 8s qualifier between the Toronto Wolfpack and Hull Kingston Rovers.
The Wolfpack won their first Super 8s qualifier against Halifax RLFC, 14-0.
