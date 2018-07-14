Live
Watch the Toronto Wolfpack vs. Batley Bulldogs
Watch the Toronto Wolfpack host the Batley Bulldogs in a Betfred Championship league match on Saturday, July 14 from Lamport Stadium.
Live coverage starts now
Click on the video player above to watch the Toronto Wolfpack host the Batley Bulldogs in a Betfred Championship league match on Saturday from Lamport Stadium.
POV: Cory Paterson's unusual rugby journey from Australia to Canada
The Wolpack secured first place and hoisted the League Leaders' Shield with 68-4 victory over the Sheffield Eagles last week.
