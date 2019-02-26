Skip to Main Content
Watch Toronto Wolfpack vs. Dewsbury Rams
Watch as the Toronto Wolfpack try to extend their unbeaten streak this season as they visit the Dewsbury Rams.

Live coverage begins Sunday at 10 a.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
Rugby Football League Championships, Toronto Wolfpack vs. the Dresbury Rams at the Tetleys Stadium in Dewsbury, West Yorkshire. 0:00

Toronto came close to earning promotion to the Super League last season, and that will again be the aim this year. 

Toronto came close to earning promotion to the Super League last season, and that will again be the aim this year.

