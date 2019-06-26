Skip to Main Content
Watch Toronto Wolfpack vs. Batley Bulldogs
Watch as the Toronto Wolfpack take on the Batley Bulldogs beginning on Sunday, June 30 at 10 a.m. ET.

Live coverage begins on Sunday at 10 a.m. ET

Watch the Toronto Wolfpack's visit the Batley Bulldogs, at the The Fox's Biscuits Stadium, in Batley UK. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch the Toronto Wolfpack take on the Batley Bulldogs on Sunday at 10 a.m. ET. 

 

