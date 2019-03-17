Live
Watch Toronto Wolfpack vs. Batley Bulldogs
Watch as the Toronto Wolfpack try to rebound from their first loss of the season when they visit the Batley Bulldogs.
Live coverage begins Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
Toronto came close to earning promotion to the Super League last season, and that will again be the aim this year.
