Watch Toronto Wolfpack vs. Barrow Raiders
Watch the Toronto Wolfpack take on the Barrow Raiders in a Betfred Championship rugby league match on Saturday, June 23 at 4:30 p.m. ET.
Live coverage begins on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch the Toronto Wolfpack take on the Barrow Raiders in a Betfred Championship rugby league match at Lamport Stadium in Toronto on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET.
CBC Sports will live stream every Wolfpack league game this season.
