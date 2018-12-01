Watch highlights from HSBC Men's and Women's World Rugby Sevens: Dubai

Watch highlights from the HSBC World Rugby Sevens tournament in Dubai,​ including the Canadian women's silver medal win.

On Friday, New Zealand downed Canada 26-14 in the final of the Emirates Airline Dubai Rugby Sevens, posting its fifth straight tournament win.

Click below to catch the highlights on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET on CBC Sports' Road to the Olympic Games.

