Live
Watch highlights from HSBC Men's and Women's World Rugby Sevens: Dubai
Watch highlights of Canada's silver medal win at 2 p.m. ET
On Friday, New Zealand downed Canada 26-14 in the final of the Emirates Airline Dubai Rugby Sevens, posting its fifth straight tournament win.
Click below to catch the highlights on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET on CBC Sports' Road to the Olympic Games.
