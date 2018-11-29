Coming Up
Watch HSBC Men's World Rugby Sevens: Dubai
Watch live coverage of the HSBC Men's World Rugby Sevens tournament in Dubai. CBC Sports will live stream the entire event, including all of Canada's matches.
Live coverage from the United Arab Emirates begins Friday
Click on the video player above to watch live coverage of the HSBC Men's World Rugby Sevens tournament from Dubai.
The first men's tournament of the season begins at 12 a.m. ET. Canada will take on England (2:14 a.m.), Australia (6:20 a.m.) and Japan (11:15 a.m.). Elimination play begins Saturday at 12:30 a.m.
CBC Sports will live stream the entire tournament, including all of Canada's matches.
