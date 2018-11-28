Watch HSBC Women's World Rugby Sevens: Dubai

Click on the video player above to watch live coverage of the HSBC Women's World Rugby Sevens tournament from Dubai.

Action begins with women's round-robin play on Thursday at 3 a.m. ET, and Canada's first match comes against Fiji at 3:22 a.m. The Canadians will also face off against Spain (6:18 a.m.) and France (9:15 a.m.).

The playoff schedule begins Friday at 3 a.m. ET.

Canada defeated France to win bronze at the season-opening tournament in Glendale, Colo., in October.

CBC Sports will live stream the entire tournament, including all of Canada's matches.