Coming Up
Watch HSBC Women's World Rugby Sevens: Dubai
Watch live coverage of the HSBC Women's World Rugby Sevens tournament in Dubai. CBC Sports will live stream the entire event, including all of Canada's matches.
Live coverage from the United Arab Emirates begins Thursday
Click on the video player above to watch live coverage of the HSBC Women's World Rugby Sevens tournament from Dubai.
Action begins with women's round-robin play on Thursday at 3 a.m. ET, and Canada's first match comes against Fiji at 3:22 a.m. The Canadians will also face off against Spain (6:18 a.m.) and France (9:15 a.m.).
The playoff schedule begins Friday at 3 a.m. ET.
Canada defeated France to win bronze at the season-opening tournament in Glendale, Colo., in October.
CBC Sports will live stream the entire tournament, including all of Canada's matches.
