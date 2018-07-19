Watch Rugby World Cup Sevens - Tournament Preview

Skip to Main Content
Rugby World Cup Sevens is upon us and former national team members Andrea Burk and Phil Mackenzie let us in on who to watch, potential scenarios and who they think will come out on top. CBC Sports is providing a free live stream of the tournament beginning on Friday at 1 p.m. ET.

Live coverage begins Thursday at 12 p.m.

Rugby World Cup Sevens is upon us. Click on the video player above at 12 p.m. ET as former national team members Andrea Burk and Phil Mackenzie let us in on who to watch, potential scenarios and who they think will come out on top.

CBC Sports is providing a free live stream of the tournament beginning on Friday at 1 p.m. ET.

Canada has entries in both the men's and women's tournament.

