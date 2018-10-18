Coming Up
Watch HSBC Women's World Rugby Sevens: Glendale
Watch live coverage of the HSBC Women's World Rugby Sevens season-opening tournament in Glendale, Colo. CBC Sports will live stream the entire event, including Canada's pool matches against France, Ireland and Fiji.
Live coverage from Colorado begins on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live coverage of the HSBC Women's World Rugby Sevens season-opening tournament in Glendale, Colo.
Action begins on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET, and continues on Sunday with playoff matches at 12:30 p.m. ET.
CBC Sports will live stream the entire tournament, including all of Canada's matches.
Canada's pool schedule on Saturday
- Canada vs. Fiji: 12:30 p.m. ET
- Canada vs. Ireland: 3:14 p.m. ET
- Canada vs. France: 6:20 p.m. ET
