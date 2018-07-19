Coming Up
Watch Rugby World Cup Sevens
CBC Sports is providing a free live stream of the 2018 Rugby World Cup Sevens beginning on Friday, July 20 at 12:30 p.m. ET through to the end of competition on Sunday. Canada has entries in the men's and women's tournament being held in San Francisco.
Live coverage begins Friday at 12:30 p.m. ET from San Francisco
Click on the video player above to watch live coverage of the 2018 Rugby World Cup Sevens from San Francisco beginning on Friday at 12:30 p.m. ET.
CBC Sports is providing a free live stream of the event through to the finals on Sunday.
Canada has entries in both the men's and women's tournament.
