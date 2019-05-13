Canada 7s can still control Olympic destiny despite underachieving on home turf
Women's team had chance to book ticket to 2020 Games, but finished 5th at World Series event in B.C.
Oh dear Canada!
There was no triumphant rendition of the Canadian national anthem. In B.C., the Langford locals are getting used to it. In foreign lands Team Canada has shown us what can be achieved.
Just not in its own backyard.
Let's start with the good news. Canada remains on course to be in Tokyo. Despite underachieving on home turf, the Canadians are 3rd in the standings with one tournament to go. A strong performance in the season finale in France will be enough to seal the deal.
We witnessed another strong performance from Karen Paquin. Her opportunism to score and her appetite for ferocious tackling makes a mockery of the fact she has been absent from the Canadian sevens scene for almost three years.
WATCH | Charity Williams says goal remains 2020 Olympics:
Paquin was quick to heap praise on the team's loyal followers. "It's so energizing to be here — the fans are awesome," she enthused. "The energy is really great, and it's so fun to be able to share our passion with our home fans"
Canada's cause was not helped by an injury to its top try scorer. Bianca Farella had to be nursed through the weekend and was not the clinical finisher we have come to admire. At least the Montrealer now has a month to rest and recover for Biarritz.
Credit the hosts with having the mental and physical fortitude to regroup and finish strongly. A small silver lining to complete an exhausting weekend as Canada outclassed England to finish fifth and earn 12 valuable points.
WATCH | Karen Paquin on determination to qualify for Tokyo:
Canada, however, has medalled only once at its own party. In the ultra competitive world of Sevens rugby that's not good enough. Every game is a challenge and every opponent is looking for a weakness.
In moments of stress Canada was exposed. Both Australia and the USA, whom they beat in Japan, took full advantage of Canadian errors. John Tait's team cannot afford that inconsistency. It costs points during games, and damages reputations.
Canada must redouble its effort to be a solid top 3 team. New Zealand is in a class of its own, but the Canadians must demonstrate they will not be out-muscled or out-thought when it comes to its closest rivals who share the Olympic dream.
WATCH | Coach Tait says missed opportunity should provide spark:
The devil is in the detail. Do the simple things well, erase the handling errors and the concession of costly penalties. No team can afford to gift territory and possession to its opponents. Give them an inch and they'll take a mile.
New Zealand won in Langford for the fourth time in five visits. The Black Ferns' consistency and confidence is remarkable to watch. The only thing missing is an Olympic gold medal and New Zealand plans to address that in Japan next year.
For the rest, it's a sprint to the finish line. Just six points separate the USA, Canada and Australia, while France is hanging tough. Les Bleus reached the semi finals for the second tournament running and have home advantage ahead of them.
Canada must take what positives it can and move on. In reality, neither the goal nor the equation has changed. Canada's fate remains in its own hands.
There is no need to panic. The prize is still available. Canada just has to go to France to collect it.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.