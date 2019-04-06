Hirayama lifts Canada past Portugal at Hong Kong Sevens

Nathan Hirayama scored a try and added a pair of conversions as Canada's rugby team topped Portugal 19-12 on Saturday in Pool play at the HSBC Sevens Series stop in Hong Kong.

Harry Jones and Justin Douglas also scored tries for Canada, which rebounded from a 24-12 loss to No. 10 France to open play Saturday.

Rodrigo Freudenthal and Rodrigo Marta had tries for the invitational Portuguese side.

Canada, ranked No. 12, also lost 19-14 to No. 8 Argentina in its tournament opener Friday — a match that saw Douglas score the 130th try of his career.

The Canadians, who missed a chance at competing for the championship Cup with a 1-2 round-robin record, will play Kenya at 10:36 p.m. ET tonight in the Challenge Trophy quarter-finals.