Canadian captain Ghislaine Landry retires from rugby 7s after incredible career

Canadian Ghislaine Landry, the powerful captain of the women's rugby sevens team, announced on Thursday her retirement from the sport.

The prolific 33-year-old is the all-time leading point scorer in World Rugby Sevens Series with 1,356 career points. She is third in all-time in tries (143), second all-time in conversions (319) and tied for third all-time in matches played (208.)

Landry retires as a World Cup silver medallist, Pan American gold medallist, and an Olympic bronze medallist.

"They say you are a visitor in the jersey, and I'm proud to share this journey has come to an end. It has been an honour and a privilege to have played the game for so many years. As a kid stepping on to the rugby field for the first time, I never could have imagined what would transpire over the next 20 years and I am deeply grateful," Landry wrote on Twitter.

The Canadian — born in Toronto, now a Victoria, B.C., resident — made her debut with the senior team in 2011.

Landry established herself as a dominant scorer at the 2013 world cup, where Canada earned silver and the athlete finished second in scoring.

She was the second-leading scorer on the Canadian squad during the team's golden run at the 2015 Pan Am Games in Toronto with 47 points on five tries and 11 of 21 conversions.

"For over a decade, Ghislaine Landry has been at the forefront of Women's Sevens Rugby across the globe," wrote Rugby Canada on Twitter.

"Inspiring countless young women to pick up a rugby ball, it is bittersweet to say farewell as she moves onto the next adventure of her life."

WATCH | Canada's Landry on her rugby 7s passion:

Ghislaine Landry has been in love with sport since she was 10 1:01 The career points leader in the Women's Rugby Sevens World Series thanks a childhood of playing multiple sports on her current success. 1:01

When rugby sevens made its Olympic debut in Rio, Landry helped the Canadian team claim the first-ever bronze by being Canada's leading scorer and the second-top scorer in the tournament with 41 points (five tries, eight conversions.)

The captain was nominated for the World Rugby Women's Sevens Player of the Year in 2017.

She was also the team's leading scorer during Tokyo 2020 with 37 points on three tries and 11 conversions.

Landry earned bronze with Canada at the Rio Olympics in 2016 in the sport's Olympic debut. (Kevin Light/CBC)

Landry has led the women's team ever since 2018, when Jen Kish ceded her captaincy ahead of her own retirement. That same year, Canada earned 4th-place at the Commonwealth Games in Australia.