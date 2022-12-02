Canadian men's, women's rugby 7s teams wrap group play with losing records in Dubai

Both the Canadian men's and women's teams finished pool play with a record of one win and two losses at the World Rugby Sevens Series in Dubai on Friday.

The Canadian women's team began their tourney with a 12-7 loss to the United States before being blanked by Australia, 33-0.

Canada closed out pool play with a 26-10 win over China.

WATCH | HSBC Women's World Rugby Sevens Series Dubai — Canada vs. United States:

Watch Canada face the United States at the HSBC Women's World Rugby Sevens Series in Dubai.

On the men's side, Canada also came up short against the U.S., suffering a 19-14 loss to begin their tournament. The Canadians then suffered a 33-5 defeat to Samoa before rallying for a 28-14 win over Japan.

WATCH | HSBC Men's World Rugby Sevens Series Dubai — Canada vs. United States: