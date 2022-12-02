Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Rugby

Canadian men's, women's rugby 7s teams wrap group play with losing records in Dubai

Both the Canadian men's and women's teams finished pool play with a record of one win and two losses at the World Rugby Sevens Series in Dubai on Friday.

Each squad manages just 1 win as both drop decisions to U.S.

The Associated Press ·
Phil Berna is tackled during Canada's 19-14 loss to the U.S. at the World Rugby Sevens Series stop on Friday in Dubai. (Kamran Jebreili/Associated Press)

Both the Canadian men's and women's teams finished pool play with a record of one win and two losses at the World Rugby Sevens Series in Dubai on Friday.

The Canadian women's team began their tourney with a 12-7 loss to the United States before being blanked by Australia, 33-0.

Canada closed out pool play with a 26-10 win over China.

WATCH | HSBC Women's World Rugby Sevens Series Dubai — Canada vs. United States: 

HSBC Women’s World Rugby Sevens Series Dubai: Canada vs. United States

13 hours ago
Duration 22:11
Watch Canada face the United States at the HSBC Women’s World Rugby Sevens Series in Dubai.

On the men's side, Canada also came up short against the U.S., suffering a 19-14 loss to begin their tournament. The Canadians then suffered a 33-5 defeat to Samoa before rallying for a 28-14 win over Japan.

For more rugby sevens action, watch Saturday at 1 p.m. ET. on CBC Sports Presents.

WATCH | HSBC Men's World Rugby Sevens Series Dubai — Canada vs. United States: 

HSBC Men’s World Rugby Sevens Series Dubai: Canada vs. United States

12 hours ago
Duration 21:18
Watch Canada face the United States at the HSBC Men’s World Rugby Sevens Series in Dubai.
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now