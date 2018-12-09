Canada finishes 11th at Cape Town Rugby Sevens
Men's team falls to Argentina in consolation semis
The Canadian men missed out on the Cup knockout rounds after going 2-1 Saturday, beating Wales after losses to Scotland and Australia.
They bounced back early Sunday with a 28-24 win over Zimbabwe thanks to two tries from Isaac Kaay and singles from captain Nathan Hirayama and Pat Kay.
WATCH | Canada defeats Zimbabwe 28-24:
Tries by Matt Mullins and Connor Braid put Canada up 14-5 at the half against Argentina. But two yellow cards to Canada fuelled a Puma comeback with three unanswered tries.
WATCH | Argentina beats Canada 24-14:
The tournament saw Justin Douglas of Abbotsford, B.C., become Canada's all-time leading try-scorer with 126, surpassing Sean Duke's mark of 124. And Hirayama, from Richmond, B.C., upped his career total to 1,509 points, becoming only the fourth player to reach the 1,500-point milestone.
Called up as an injury replacement, Halifax's Cooper Coats made his World Series debut.
WATCH | South Africa wins bronze final against New Zealand:
