Canada finishes 11th at Cape Town Rugby Sevens
Canada finishes 11th at Cape Town Rugby Sevens

Canada finished 11th for the second HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series tournament in a row Sunday, losing 24-14 to Argentina in the consolation Challenge Trophy semifinals at the Cape Town Sevens.

Men's team falls to Argentina in consolation semis

The Canadian Press ·
Canada's Matt Mullins, right, seen in a previous match, helped Canada build a first-half lead against Argentina, but two yellow cards to Canada sparked a Puma comeback with three-straight tries. (Jeff Chiu/Associated Press)
The Canadian men missed out on the Cup knockout rounds after going 2-1 Saturday, beating Wales after losses to Scotland and Australia.

They bounced back early Sunday with a 28-24 win over Zimbabwe thanks to two tries from Isaac Kaay and singles from captain Nathan Hirayama and Pat Kay.

WATCH | Canada defeats Zimbabwe 28-24:

Watch as Canada battle Zimbabwe in the quarter finals of the Challenge Trophy at the World Rugby Sevens Series in Cape Town, South Africa. 23:25

Tries by Matt Mullins and Connor Braid put Canada up 14-5 at the half against Argentina. But two yellow cards to Canada fuelled a Puma comeback with three unanswered tries.

WATCH | Argentina beats Canada 24-14:

After defeating Zimbabwe, Canada meet Argentina in the Challenge Trophy semi finals at the World Rugby Sevens Series stop in Cape Town, South Africa. 21:14

The tournament saw Justin Douglas of Abbotsford, B.C., become Canada's all-time leading try-scorer with 126, surpassing Sean Duke's mark of 124. And Hirayama, from Richmond, B.C., upped his career total to 1,509 points, becoming only the fourth player to reach the 1,500-point milestone.

Called up as an injury replacement, Halifax's Cooper Coats made his World Series debut.

WATCH | South Africa wins bronze final against New Zealand:

Host nation South African take on New Zealand in a battle for bronze from the World Rugby Sevens Series stop in Cape Town, South Africa. 26:42

