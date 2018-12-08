Justin Douglas sets Canadian rugby record at Cape Town Sevens
Speedster becomes Canada's all-time tries leader in win over Wales
Justin Douglas became Canada's all-time tries leader with a pair of tries Saturday in a 28-7 win over Wales at the HSBC Cape Town Sevens.
The speedster from Abbotsford, B.C., had tied Sean Duke's record of 124 with a pair of tries in an earlier 29-15 loss to Australia. The Canadian men opened the day with a 21-14 loss to Scotland at Cape Town Stadium.
Captain Nathan Hirayama finished the day with a try and six conversions, upping his career points total to 1,502. He becomes the fourth player to reach the 1,500-point milestone.
Connor Braid and Pat Kay scored ties in the Scotland loss. Braid and Matt Mullins also touched down against Australia.
Canada will play in the consolation Challenge Trophy on Sunday.
The South Africa stop is the second on the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.
