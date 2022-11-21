Canadians Sophie de Goede, Emily Tuttosi named to World Rugby's dream team
Victoria, B.C., native De Goede also a finalist for Women's 15s Player of the Year award
Canadians Sophie de Goede and Emily Tuttosi have been named to World Rugby's Women's 15s Dream Team of the Year.
De Goede, who captained Canada to fourth place at the recent Rugby World Cup in New Zealand, was also a finalist for the Women's 15s Player of the Year award won by New Zealand fly half Ruahei Demant.
De Goede, a powerful No. 8, led the tournament with 101 runs and ranked fifth in tackles with 65. The 23-year-old from Victoria also served as Canada's placekicker, tying for fourth with nine conversions.
Tuttosi tied for second at the tournament with six tries, five of which came in Canada's opening two wins over Japan and Italy. As hooker, Tuttosi did most of her damage at the back of Canada's forceful driving maul.
De Goede, whose parents Hans de Goede and Stephanie White also captained Canada in rugby, said being selected to the world all-star team was "such an incredible honour."
"To get this award is really a humbling representation of where I've personally come from but more so where our team's come from in order to get to this point," she added. "Hopefully we just grow from here."
Sophie de Goede is named to World Rugby Women’s 15s Dream Team of the Year 🏆🌟👏 Congratulations, Sophie!<br><br>***<br><br>Sophie de Goede est nommée dans la Dream Team World Rugby de l’année, XV féminin 🏆🌟👏 Félicitations, Sophie!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RugbyCA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RugbyCA</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WorldRugbyAwards?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WorldRugbyAwards</a> <a href="https://t.co/nh5Tyf0bz9">pic.twitter.com/nh5Tyf0bz9</a>—@RugbyCanada
Said Tuttosi: "This award is truly the cherry on top of an amazing [World Cup] experience."
The 27-year-old from Souris, Man., plays for the Exeter Chiefs in England.
Josh van der Flier named Men's Player of the Year
The World Rugby Awards were held Sunday in Monaco at the Salle des Etoiles.
Josh van der Flier was named Men's Player of the Year, the third Irish winner after Keith Wood (2001) and Johnny Sexton (2018). The flanker beat out Sexton, South Africa's Lukhanyo Am and France's Antoine Dupont.
"I never knew about the Black Ferns growing up as a kid," Demant said. "I guess like most women my age, women's rugby was never accessible, was never something that you kind of aspired to be like, because you never had role models like that to look up to.
"And that was one of the great things about this World Cup, it was free to air, so everyone could watch it. But people could turn on the TV or go to the games and see people that look like them and so many strong women out there doing amazing incredible things."
The 29-year-old van der Flier started all 11 of Ireland's tests in 2022, including its historic series victory over the All Blacks in New Zealand.
The play covered the length of the field after England turned the ball over metres from its own try-line in the World Cup semifinal in Auckland. The ball went wide to wing Claudia MacDonald who sliced through the Canadian defence before feeding Dow who raced 65 metres to cap the free-flowing move.
The winners were selected by the World Rugby Awards panels, with the exception of the tries of the year which were selected by fans.
