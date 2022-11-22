Canadian men's rugby 7s head coach Henry Paul steps down after 3 years
Reached 8th-place finish at Tokyo Olympics, Commonwealth Games quarter-final
Henry Paul has stepped down as head coach of Canada's men's rugby sevens team after three years leading the squad.
Rugby Canada said in a release Tuesday that it has agreed to release Paul from his contract "with immediate effect."
Paul's time at the helm included an eighth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics and a quarter-final appearance at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. The team finished a program-best fourth overall on the World Rugby Sevens Series circuit in 2021.
He took over the men's sevens program in May 2019 on an interim basis following the departure of Damian McGrath before being named full-time head coach at the start of that year's world sevens series.
Assistant coach Sean White will lead the men's sevens team as they depart for back-to-back HSBC Series stops in Dubai and Cape Town.
