Canada's women's rugby union squad to play in 4 November matches

Canada's women's rugby union team will play four matches in November as it continues preparations for the rescheduled Rugby World Cup.

The third-ranked Canadians will face the United States, ranked No. 6 in the world, Nov. 1 and Nov. 5 in Colorado before facing top-ranked England Nov. 13 in London.

Canada finishes its run of fixtures Nov. 21 against No. 10 Wales in Cardiff.

The match against England will mark the first meeting of the squads since the Red Roses earned a narrow 19-17 win over Canada at the 2019 Women's Rugby Super Series.

They haven't met on English soil since a 27-19 win for the home side on Nov. 18, 2018 at Castle Park, home of the Doncaster Knights.

Canada's squad is currently in a week-long "Road to the Rugby World Cup" selection camp in Halifax.

The Rugby World Cup will kick off Oct. 8, 2022 in New Zealand after being delayed a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.