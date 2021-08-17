Canada's women's rugby union squad to play in 4 November matches
3rd-ranked Canadians will face the U.S. twice, England, and Wales
Canada's women's rugby union team will play four matches in November as it continues preparations for the rescheduled Rugby World Cup.
The third-ranked Canadians will face the United States, ranked No. 6 in the world, Nov. 1 and Nov. 5 in Colorado before facing top-ranked England Nov. 13 in London.
Canada finishes its run of fixtures Nov. 21 against No. 10 Wales in Cardiff.
The match against England will mark the first meeting of the squads since the Red Roses earned a narrow 19-17 win over Canada at the 2019 Women's Rugby Super Series.
They haven't met on English soil since a 27-19 win for the home side on Nov. 18, 2018 at Castle Park, home of the Doncaster Knights.
Canada's squad is currently in a week-long "Road to the Rugby World Cup" selection camp in Halifax.
The Rugby World Cup will kick off Oct. 8, 2022 in New Zealand after being delayed a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?