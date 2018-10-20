Canadian rugby 7s captain Ghislaine Landry scores 1,000th career point

Canadian rugby sevens captain Ghislaine Landry became the first woman to reach the 1,000-point plateau on the HSBC Women's World Rugby Sevens Series.

Landry converted a Britt Benn try in the team's 24-10 pool-play win over France to finish 3-0 in their pool at the first tournament of the season in Glendale, Colo. She later added a try to go along with scores from Caroline Crossley and Bianca Farella.

Canada's pursuit for a 2020 Olympic berth in rugby sevens began Saturday with a pair of victories — a 26-7 victory over Fiji and a 24-12 win against Ireland.

SHE'S DONE IT!!!!! <a href="https://twitter.com/ghis_landry?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ghis_landry</a> makes history by becoming the first-ever women's player to hit 1,000 points on the <a href="https://twitter.com/WorldRugby7s?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WorldRugby7s</a>! Canada now leads France 7-0 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RugbyCA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RugbyCA</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RC7s?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RC7s</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USAW7s?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USAW7s</a> <a href="https://t.co/oxugHVPXOk">pic.twitter.com/oxugHVPXOk</a> —@RugbyCanada

A new-look Canadian squad took to the pitch Saturday, with Hannah Darling having recently announced her retirement, while former captain Jen Kish, Natasha Watcham-Roy and Megan Lukan have also moved on.

Coach John Tait's outfit is also much healthier to start the season as Farella, Sara Kaljuvee, Kaili Lukan and Charity Williams were sidelined by injury at this time a year ago.

The top four in the final World Series standings will join host Japan at the Olympics in Tokyo. Six more countries will be added through regional qualifying tournaments in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, Oceania and South America from June to December next year.