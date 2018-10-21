Canada gains semifinal berth at Women's World Rugby Sevens season opener
Charity Williams paces attack with 2 tries against Russia
Canada rode the speed of Charity Williams to a 21-17 victory over Russia and secured a semifinal berth at the Women's World Rugby Sevens season-opening tournament on Sunday in Glendale, Colo.
Williams, who turned 22 on Saturday, scored early in the match and with 3:48 remaining in the second half to help the Canadians to their fourth victory in as many games to start the season.
Canada will face New Zealand at 4:20 p.m. ET.
Captain Ghislaine Landry, who became the first woman in World Rugby Sevens to reach the 1,000-point milestone on Saturday, had Canada's other try versus Russia and added three conversions.
The Canadians went 3-0 on Saturday in their pursuit for a 2020 Olympic berth, defeating Fiji (26-7), Ireland (24-12)and France (24-10)
The top four in the final World Series standings will join host Japan at the Olympics in Tokyo. Six more countries will be added through regional qualifying tournaments in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, Oceania and South America from June to December next year.
With files from The Canadian Press
