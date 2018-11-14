Canada Wolverines eliminated from 2021 Rugby League World Cup contention
The Jamaica Reggae Warriors defeated the Canada Wolverines 38-8 Tuesday night at the Americas Championship,
The defeat eliminated the Canadian men from qualifying for the 2021 Rugby League World Cup.
On Saturday, Jamaica will play the winner of the match between the U.S. and Chile to see who makes the World Cup. Saturday's loser will have a chance to join them via a repechage.
Canada will face the U.S.-Chile lose in its final match at the tournament.
The U.S. is currently ranked 14th in the world, ahead of No. 15 Jamaica, No. 16 Canada and No. 33 Chile.
