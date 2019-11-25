Alysha Corrigan leads Canada past the United States to win Can-Am series
Alysha Corrigan had a try in each half as Canada's senior women's team beat the USA Women's Eagles 52-27 on Sunday night to win the Can-Am series.
Captain Olivia DeMerchant earns 41st international cap, Tyson Beukeboom gets 40th
The Canadians also beat the United States 19-0 on Wednesday in the two-game series.
Olivia DeMerchant and DaLeaka Menin also scored in the first half to give Canada a 19-15 lead at the break.
Gillian Boag Taylor Black, Sophie De Goede and Tausani Levale added tries in the second half. Brianna Miller finished with five converts and Irene Patrinos added one.
DeMerchant, who was Canada's captain in the game, earned her 41st international cap. Tyson Beukeboom earned her 40th cap for Canada.
