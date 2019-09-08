Canada blows early lead as U.S. scraps out victory in final Rugby World Cup tune-up
Canadians continue to struggle against rival Americans as WC looms
Canada saw an early 12-point lead slowly whittled away as the United States scraped out a 20-15 victory Saturday night in the final match for both teams prior to the Rugby World Cup.
Canada, ranked 21st in the world, controlled the game early and managed two goal-line stands against the No. 13 Americans. The Canadians had a chance to win the match in the game's dying seconds but failed to push the ball into the U.S. end zone.
Canada hasn't beaten the U.S. in six years.
Winger Martin Iosefo bowled over Canada's Shane O'Leary for a try in the 71st minute to give the US the 20-15 lead. The conversion attempt by Will Holey was wide.
Canada's last victory over the U.S. was in August 2013 when the Canadians won a two-game qualifying series for the 2015 Rugby World Cup. In the 13 games since Canada has a record of 0-12-1. Dating back to 1977 Canada is 38-23-2 in official matches against the Americans.
The game, played before a small but loud crowd at BC Place Stadium, was the final tune-up before Canada leaves for the Rugby World Cup in Japan. The tournament begins Sept. 20 but Canada's first game is Sept. 26 against Italy.
