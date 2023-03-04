Canadian women's rugby 7s team advances to quarterfinals in Vancouver, men out of medal contention
Canadian women finish pool play with 1-2 record, move on due to point differential
The Canadian men and women's rugby teams both recorded wins Saturday but only the women were able to advance to the quarterfinals of the HSBC Canada Sevens Tournament at BC Place in Vancouver.
The women used a 31-7 decision over Brazil to vent their frustration over a pair of opening day losses. The men won their second straight game by beating Chile 35-7.
The women finished with a 1-2 record in Pool C but moved on because of their point differential. The top two teams from the three women's pools advance to the quarterfinals, along with the two best third-place teams.
On the men's side, Ireland, Australia and Canada all had 2-1 records in Pool D. Only the top two teams advanced and Canada missed the cut because of point differential.
Canada's fate was sealed when Australia defeated Ireland 21-7 in the final men's match.
Chloe Daniels, of Sutton, Ont., Bianca Farella of Montreal, Fancy Bermudez of Edmonton, and Piper Logan of Calgary all scored tries in the win over Brazil. Co-captain Oliva Apps added a try and kicked three converts.
WATCH | Women's World Rugby Sevens Series Vancouver — Canada vs. Brazil:
Farella is playing in her 44th sevens tournament, tying her with Australia's Sharni Williams for most on the all-time list.
Bermudez said the team spent the night regrouping after losing 17-12 to the U.S. and 28-7 to Ireland during Friday's opening day of competition.
"We collected ourselves, watched film and got back into it today," she said. "We came in with a different intensity.
"We wanted to play aggressive and excited."
The women will now face powerful New Zealand which has won three of the four tournaments this season. The Black Ferns have won all three games they played this weekend by a combined scored of 127-14.
Josiah Morra of Toronto and Matthew Percillier of Vancouver scored two tries each in the win over Chile. Jake Thiel of Abbotsford, B.C., added a try while Lachlan Kratz of Victoria kicked four converts and Thomas Isherwood of Victoria booted one.
"We knew what we had to do today against a tough Chilean side," said Morra. "We had to fix some of the errors from yesterday's matches and bring it into today's game."
WATCH | Men's World Rugby Sevens Series Vancouver — Canada vs. Chile:
After being drubbed 35-5 by Ireland in Friday's opening match the men rebounded to upset Australia 27-12, setting up the crucial game against Chile.
The men now face Spain. The best they can finish is in ninth place.
The stands at BC Place were filled with colourful and some very imaginative costumes. There were jelly fish with sparkling lights and pirates. A large flock of white sheep sat near a group of chefs. There were workmen in hard hats, people in fancy top hats, cowboy hats and hats with visors.
A group of bananas rubbed shoulders with some tacos.
People danced to the music, chanted and waved flags from the different nations playing.
The Canadian men came into the tournament sitting 14th in the World Rugby Sevens Series standings and are fighting to avoid relegation.
The World Series is reducing the number of men's core teams for the 2024 season from 16 to 12, to equal the number of women's teams and align with the Olympic competition structure.
The Canadian men needed to reach the quarterfinals of the next four tournaments — while managing wins when playing the teams ahead of them — to gain enough points to climb into 11th place or better and avoid playing in a relegation playoff.
The Canadian women have 16 points and are ranked 10th after four stops on their tour.
The top four men's and women's teams at the end of the season will qualify automatically for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?