Canada routs Mexico to win 2nd straight in women's rugby 7s in B.C.

Canada improved to a 2-0 record in women's rugby sevens action Saturday with a 43-0 rout over Mexico in Langford, B.C.

Canmore, Alberta native Krissy Scurfield scored two tries in the fourth and eight minutes of play to help pace Canada to an early lead in their first match of the World Rugby Sevens Series against Mexico.

Fancy Bermudez Chavez, Bianca Farella, Renee Gonzalez, Elissa Alarie and Florence Symonds also added to the scoreboard with tries of their own.

Canada keeps the tries coming. The Canadian women take a 31-0 lead over Mexico.

Earlier in the day, Keyara Wardley scored two tries to lead Canada to a tournament-opening 19-10 victory over Spain.

Fellow Olympian Farella had the other try for the eighth-ranked Canadians, who have won four of the past six meetings against No. 9 Spain.

Canada regains the lead. Bianca Farella scores for Canada's Women's Rugby Sevens team to secure the 14-10 lead over Spain.

Canada, which plays top-ranked Australia at 9 p.m., is fresh off earning a World Cup berth after going unbeaten at the Rugby Americas North Sevens Qualifiers.

The Canadian women opened the Sevens Series with two eighth-place finishes in back-to-back tournaments in Dubai late in 2021. In the new year, Canada picked up a sixth, then seventh-place finish in two tournaments in Spain.

Australia handled Canada 52-0 in Dubai last December and a month later breezed to a 33-10 win in the quarter-finals of a tourney in Malaga.

"It's about getting the experience and seeing exactly where we are against some of the top teams. In our group, we've got Australia — Australia's the best team in the world right now," interim coach Jack Hanratty told CBC Sports before this weekend's event.



"Those are exactly the teams that we want to put ourselves against to see exactly where we are on the world stage."