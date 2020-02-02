Canadian women blank Australia to advance to Cup final at Sydney Rugby Sevens

Keyara Wardley of Vulcan, Alta., scored tries in the 10th and 12th minute as Canada advanced to the Cup final with a 34-0 victory over host Australia in the semifinals at the Sydney rugby sevens World Series stop on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Canada won Pool "B" with a 21-7 win over the United States — improving its record to a perfect 3-0-0 and clinching its spot in the semifinals.

The Canadian women's team will now face New Zealand in the Cup final later in the day. They will be hoping to avenge last week's loss, which saw Canada lose 24-7 in the championship match to the host Black Ferns at the World Series rugby sevens event in New Zealand.

On Sunday, the Black Ferns secured their spot in Sydney's Cup final by defeating France 24-7 in the other semifinal.

Meanwhile, in the men's event, Canada lost its final round-robin match to England 26-14 on Sunday — falling to 1-0-2.

Victoria's Connor Braid and Andrew Coe of Markham, Ont., scored tries for Canada.

The Canadian men's team still has a chance to close out the tournament on a high note, when they face France in the ninth-place playoff match later on Sunday.